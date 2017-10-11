Father charged after 4-year-old fatally shoots himself

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

CHESTNUTHILL TOWNSHIP, Pa. – Months after a 4-year-old shot and killed himself after finding a gun in his family's Pennsylvania home, the boy's father has been charged in connection with his death, according to WNEP.

In June, Bentley Koch shot himself in the face at a home along Ash Lane near Brodheadsville in Monroe County.

Saylorsburg man charged in shooting death of 4-year-old son https://t.co/3NnexDMrnU pic.twitter.com/XCPQitfXxw — lehighvalleylive.com (@lehighvalley) October 10, 2017

On Tuesday, his father, 21-year-old Ryan Koch, was taken into custody and charged with involuntary manslaughter and related charges.

According to troopers, Koch admitted leaving the gun on a shelf in the living room of his home and getting high on marijuana the night before the shooting.

Koch is locked up in Monroe County prison after failing to post bail, which was set at $200,000, according to The Express-Times.

His next court date is scheduled for Oct. 20.