Pedestrian hit and killed by suspected drunk driver

EL CAJON, Calif — A Lakeside man driving drunk struck and killed a 65-year-old pedestrian in El Cajon, fled, but ultimately turned himself in, police said Wednesday.

El Cajon police began investigating the fatal crash about 10:10 p.m. Tuesday when they received the report of a man lying partially in the roadway in the 300 block of North Second Street, Lt. Steve Kirk said. Officers and paramedics responded and pronounced the man dead at the scene.

As detectives conducted their investigation at the crash site, a 32-year-old Lakeside man called authorities and identified himself as the driver in the deadly hit-and-run collision, Kirk said. Investigators met and interviewed him and determined he was driving under the influence of alcohol when he struck the pedestrian.

From evidence at the scene and the driver’s statement, detectives determined the victim was crossing west to east on North Second Street not in a marked crosswalk when he was struck by a Dodge Charger driven by the Lakeside man.

The victim’s identity was withheld pending family notification, Kirk said. The suspect, whose name was not immediately released, was arrested and booked into jail.

El Cajon police said the fatal wreck should remind pedestrians to use crosswalks and wear bright, visible clothes, while drivers should be extra aware of pedestrians at night.

Potential witnesses or anyone with information about Tuesday’s crash was asked to call El Cajon police at 619-579-3311.