Hiker seriously injured after fall in Mission Trails Park

SAN DIEGO – A hiker suffered multiple fractured bones early Wednesday after falling from a peak in Mission Trails Regional Park.

The person, whose gender and age were not immediately known, was injured in a fall from Pyles Peak just before 5:30 a.m., according to Mitch Mendler with the San Diego Fire-Rescue Department. Pyles Peak is just north of Cowles Mountain and accessible from the top of Cowles Mountain and from a trail that climbs from Mission Gorge Road.

Paramedics were airlifted to the injured patient by helicopter. The hiker had a broken arm and broken ribs, according the Mendler. The patient was flown from the peak to the Mission Trails Visitor Center and taken by ambulance to Sharp Hospital.