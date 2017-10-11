Downtown gas leak forces evacuations, road closure

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

SAN DIEGO – Dozens of downtown residents were evacuated overnight due to a broken underground gas main.

The broken pipe was reported around 11 p.m. at the intersection of 6th Avenue and C Street.

Residents from a 10-story building were evacuated around midnight due to the strong smell. They were allowed back in their homes around 3 a.m., SDG&E said.

Crews closed 6th Ave. from B Street to Broadway to repair the broken pipe. The cause of the leak remains under investigation.

The pipe isn’t expected to be fully repaired until Wednesday afternoon.