Chula Vista police are hiring

SAN DIEGO – As Chula Vista deals with a police officer shortage and a growing population, city officials Wednesday said they are looking to fill nine vacancies in their police force.

The city currently has the budget for 232 sworn officers on staff, spokeswoman Dianne Howell said. Despite having the money for those positions, though, the police force has nine vacancies and a few more on the horizon.

Howell said several police officers will be retiring in the next six months and that the city will be working to fill those positions as well.

Ultimately, the city wants to have a total of 274 sworn officers on staff to serve the gradually increasing population in the city, which currently has about 267,000 residents.

“We will come back with City Council by the end of December with suggestions and plans on how we can accomplish that goal,” Howell said.

Officials said they can offer competitive salaries and upgraded equipment to potential hires.

They also mentioned the city’s “excellent schools and affordable housing in one of the country’s top ten safest cities with populations over 200,000” as some of the perks for being a Chula Vista police officer.

Another incentive, approved by City Council in October, is a bonus of up to $10,000 to those hired who already have police/peace officer experience within the state of California.

Those interested in applying can go to http://agency.governmentjobs.com/chulavista/default.cfm.