Armed robber holds up gas station worker

SAN DIEGO — A robber walked behind a counter and held an employee at gunpoint during a heist at a convenience store in the Middletown-area between Little Italy and Mission Hills, police said Wednesday.

The employee was in the back of the store getting ice when the suspect approached the Shell station about 11:25 p.m. Tuesday at 3535 India Street, San Diego police officer John Buttle said.

“The suspect entered and walked to the back and pointed a gun at the victim,” Buttle said. “The suspect walked the victim to the register and made demands (and) the victim complied.”

Police did not disclose how much money the robber took. He was last seen leaving the gas station on foot.

The robber was described as a roughly 6-foot 200 pound man of unknown ethnicity, wearing a red jacket, dark pants and gloves. Robbery detectives were dispatched to the scene to investigate.