Weaker winds reduce local fire danger

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

SAN DIEGO –Strong and gusty Santa Ana winds that battered San Diego County and prompted a Red Flag Warning will begin to die down Tuesday.

Emergency-services personnel were on high alert as recent warm, gusty and dry conditions made the region ripe for wildfires.

Because of the increased fire danger, the San Diego Fire-Rescue Department put five extra brush engines, two extra water tenders and more than 20 extra firefighters on duty Monday to help battle any potential wildfires.

The combination of high temperatures, strong winds and low humidity meant that any wildfires that erupted likely would spread "rapidly (and) with extreme behavior," according to the NWS.

Several brush fires erupted locally Monday afternoon, but crews were able to halt their spread before they posed any imminent threats to developed areas.

Continuing Coverage: California Wildfires

The Red Flag Warning will expire 10 a.m. Tuesday.

The decreased winds will allow a modest marine layer to build, helping to cool things along the coast and a little inland.

Temperatures will begin to drop Wednesday and Thursday. High temperatures Tuesday will be 71 to 76 degrees at the beaches, 77 to 82 inland, 81 to 86 in the western valleys and near the foothills, 72 to 79 in the mountains and 86 in the deserts.

Continuing Coverage: Red Cross reminds San Diegans to be prepared