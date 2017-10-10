Parking tickets along Embarcadero are getting high-tech

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

SAN DIEGO -- Issuing parking tickets at thousands of parking spaces along the waterfront in downtown San Diego is about to get much more high-tech.

The Port of San Diego Tuesday signed a deal with Data Ticket, Inc. Using an app, officers will be able to take picture or video evidence and upload it in real time.

“The equipment is more like a cell phone. It’s easier for the officer to use and enables them to capture more data when they’re writing a citation,” said San Diego Harbor Assistant Chief Mark Stainbrook.

The port manages about 5,000 parking spaces from south Embarcadero to Shelter Island, with rates ranging from $1 to $2.50 an hour. The meters are enforced seven days a week, from 10 a.m. to 8 p.m. Parking citations from the meters generate about $900,000 a year.

The port is currently contracted with the City of San Diego for parking ticket processing, but the deal with Data Ticket will save more than a $100,000 a year in fees.

Though the savings won't mean cheaper parking tickets, it still could be good news.

“We don’t take taxpayer money so any money we generate is put back into the waterfront for services to the public,” added Stainbrook.

Use of the app will go into effect in 30 days.