Motorcyclist who died in Bay Park crash identified

SAN DIEGO – Authorities Tuesday released the name of a man who crashed his motorcycle and died in Bay Park — a traffic fatality that investigators initially considered a possible homicide because the victim had suffered what looked like a gunshot wound.

Alfredo Quintanar, 47, was riding to the east in the 2900 block of Mount Acadia Boulevard shortly before 10 p.m. Sunday when he crashed into a guardrail and was ejected onto the side of the road, according to San Diego police. He died at the scene.

During a preliminary examination of Quintanar’s body, an investigator with the county Medical Examiner’s Office documented a chest wound that appeared to possibly have resulted from a gunshot, Lt. Mike Holden said. Homicide detectives were called in.

The following day, however, an autopsy determined that the wound in question occurred during the crash and was not due to gunfire, the lieutenant said.

