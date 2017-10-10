Water restored in University City after crews repair broken pipeline

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

SAN DIEGO – Water was restored to hundreds of customers around 7 a.m. Tuesday after crews repaired a broken pipeline and water main leak in University City.

A broken water main flooded Regents Road on Monday, leading to detours and traffic tie-ups in the busy retail-residential district east of La Jolla.

The ruptured 10-inch diameter pipeline for recycled water began sending water gushing near Costa Verde Center mall about 3:30 p.m., according to San Diego police.

Officers shut down three a three-block stretch of the street while utility crews worked to halt the overflow. There were no immediate reports of structural flooding.

People in the area had their water turned off to allow city workers to determine what caused the break, according to water department official.

Recycled water is approved only for irrigation, manufacturing and other non-drinking, or non-potable purposes. Only recycled water customers in the area are affected by the break.

A cause for the break is under investigation.