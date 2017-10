× How to help California wildfire victims

ANAHEIM HILLS, Calif. — Fast-moving wildfires continue to spread devastation and desperation in Northern California.

So far, the flames have driven more than 20,000 people from their homes. At least 15 people are dead. Authorities in Sonoma County received more than 100 missing person calls.

Here is how you can help those dealing with the fires, and ways you can get help if you’re in need.

If you live in Northern California, you can volunteer and donate aid through this Facebook page.

The American Red Cross is seeking volunteers to assist evacuees.

Facebook has also activated a safety check-in page.

Meanwhile, Airbnb hosts are offering free rooms to displaced neighbors and relief workers from October 8 to October 30.

Wine County Animal Lovers is offering pet supplies to help evacuees keep their animals with them.

And Direct Relief is providing medical resources to local health centers and clinics.