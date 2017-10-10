× Homes destroyed as thousands remain evacuated in Orange County

ANAHEIM HILLS, Calif. — A brush-fire that destroyed several homes in the Anaheim Hills area stabilized overnight, however, evacuation orders remain in place for thousands of residents in Orange, Tustin and Anaheim Tuesday.

The fire, dubbed Canyon Fire 2, has damaged at least 24 structures since it broke out near the 91 Freeway and 241 toll road Monday morning, Anaheim Fire and Rescue posted on Facebook overnight.

The structures included about a dozen destroyed homes and seven others that suffered fire damage, according to the post.

Continuing Coverage: California Wildfires

The fire, which spread quickly due to Monday’s gusty winds, had scorched about 7,500 acres Anaheim Fire Department Sgt. Daron Wyatt said Tuesday.

The fire continued to burn on the east side of the 241 and south of 91 Freeway Tuesday morning.

About 1,000 firefighters were involved in the firefight, Orange County Fire Authority Capt. Steve Concialdi said.

Firefighting aircraft also continued fighting the blaze during the overnight hours.

#CanyonFire2 Fire at 7,500 acres, 1,100 fire fighters on scene, 14 helicopters, 6 planes attacking fire now. — Anaheim Fire &Rescue (@AnaheimFire) October 10, 2017

The southwest edge of the fire, near Orange and Tustin, is where the heaviest firefights continue, according to Fire and Rescue.

Nearly 4,000 residents have been impacted by the blaze.

Mandatory evacuations remain in place Tuesday morning for residents in Anaheim, Orange and Tustin.

Anaheim evacuations: east of Serrano, north of Nohl Ranch, south of the 91 Freeway and west of the 241.

Residents south of Walnut Creek Reservoir should be ready to leave if the fire spreads, according to officials.

City of Orange evacuations: Orange Park Acres, Santiago Canyon Road East of Cannon.

City of Tustin evacuations: Jamboree and Tustin Ranch Road (north of Pioneer).

No evacuations were in place for the City of Irvine.

Areas that are evacuated can be found in a searchable map released by Anaheim Fire and Rescue.

Katella High School in Anaheim and El Modena High School in Orange were open overnight to evacuees overnight.

Residents with horses were being asked to bring them to Los Alamitos race track.

The 91 Freeway, which reopened Monday afternoon, was expected to remain open for the morning commute. However, the 241 Toll Road was likely to remain closed.

Anaheim residents with questions can call 714-765-4333, while those in Orange are urged to dial 714-744-7555.

The cause of the fire, which sparked only about 2 miles away from where the initial Canyon Fire started on Sept. 25, is still under investigation.

Thousands of firefighters are also in Northern California battling several more wildfires, which have killed at least 11 people and burned more than 1,500 homes and businesses, authorities said.

Governor Jerry Brown has declared a state of emergency for the northern and southern California counties impacted by the fires.