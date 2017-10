TEMECULA, Calif. – Cal Fire firefighters are battling a 10-acre wildfire burning near Temecula, officials said Tuesday.

The blaze was reported at De Portola Road east of Pauba Road around 3:30 p.m.

Wildland Fire near Temecula: De Portola Road east of Pauba Road. 10-15 ac. More: https://t.co/G0wbkJdFJz #PortolaFire #CALFIREservingCA — CAL FIRE Riverside (@CALFIRERRU) October 10, 2017

This story will be updated as information becomes available.