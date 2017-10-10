East County freeway to close overnight for road repairs

SANTEE, Calif. — Road crews will close state Route 125 in both directions Tuesday night at Mission Gorge Road in Santee for pavement repairs, authorities said.

The closure, at the area where northbound SR-125 ends and the southbound lanes begin, will be in effect from 9 p.m. tonight until 4 a.m. Wednesday, according to Caltrans’ Cathryne Bruce-Johnson.

“Northbound motorists will be detoured to eastbound or westbound state Route 52,” Bruce-Johnson said. “Motorists on Mission Gorge Road will be detoured to Cuyamaca Street, to westbound SR-52 to southbound SR-125.”

Caltrans reminded drivers to “be work-zone alert” and slow down when nearing highway work areas.