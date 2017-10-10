Canyon Fire 2: Thousands remain evacuated in Orange County

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

ANAHEIM HILLS, Calif. - A brush fire that destroyed several homes in the Anaheim Hills area Monday continued to grow overnight, prompting officials to keep evacuation orders in place for thousands of Orange, Tustin and Anaheim residents.

The fire, dubbed Canyon Fire 2, has scorched about 7,500 acres and was 25 percent contained, authorities said at a news conference Tuesday morning. About 14 structures were destroyed and another 22 were damaged.

“The fire was fairly inactive last night on the western edge, but still active on the eastern edge ... That’s the main area of concern right now,” Anaheim Police Department spokesman Daron Wyatt said.

Orange County Fire Authority Capt. Larry Kurtz said firefighters were making "fantastic progress."

Aerial video from Sky5 showed the fire burning east of the 241 Toll Road and south of 91 Freeway Tuesday morning.

Though forward progress of the fire has been halted, fire officials were anticipating that changing winds might cause the blaze to also switch directions.

"We are ready to receive that fire when it changes direction and burn up hill," Kurtz said.

Continuing Coverage: California Wildfires

About 1,100 firefighters from several agencies were involved in the firefight. Six fixed-wing aircraft and 14 helicopters were also assisting in the operation, authorities said.

The fire, which spread quickly due to Monday’s gusty winds, has damaged at least 24 structures since it broke out near the 91 Freeway and 241 toll road Monday morning, Anaheim Fire and Rescue posted on Facebook overnight.

The structures included about a dozen destroyed homes and seven other homes that suffered from fire damage, according to the post.

Nearly 4,000 residents have been impacted by the blaze and 5,000 structures remained threatened Tuesday morning.

Mandatory evacuations remained in place Tuesday morning for residents in Anaheim, Orange and Tustin.

Anaheim evacuations: east of Serrano, north of Nohl Ranch, south of the 91 Freeway and west of the 241.

Residents south of Walnut Creek Reservoir should be ready to leave if the fire spreads, according to officials.

City of Orange evacuations: Orange Park Acres, Santiago Canyon Road East of Cannon.

City of Tustin evacuations: Jamboree and Tustin Ranch Road (north of Pioneer).

No evacuations were in place for the City of Irvine.

Areas that are evacuated can be found in a searchable map released by Anaheim Fire and Rescue.

Katella High School in Anaheim and El Modena High School in Orange were open overnight to assist evacuees.

Residents with horses were being asked to bring them to Los Alamitos race track.

Cal Fire Chief Steve Breach said authorities were hoping to start letting people back into their homes on Tuesday evening.

The 91 Freeway, which reopened Monday afternoon, was expected to remain open for the morning commute. However, the 241 Toll Road was likely to be closed, according to Fire and Rescue.

Anaheim residents with questions can call 714-765-4333, while those in Orange are urged to dial 714-744-7555.

El Modena High School, along with Santiago Charter and El Rancho Charter middle schools will reopen Wednesday.

Anaheim Hills, Canyon Rim, Chapman Hills, Linda Vista, Panorama and Running Springs elementary schools will remain closed Wednesday.

All other schools in the Orange Unified School District will remain open Wednesday, officials said.

The cause of the fire, which sparked only about 2 miles away from where the initial Canyon Fire started on Sept. 25, is still under investigation.

Thousands of firefighters are also in Northern California battling several more wildfires, which have killed at least 11 people and burned more than 1,500 homes and businesses, authorities said.

Read more at KTLA