2 injured, including 13-year-old driver, in police pursuit

SAN DIEGO — Two teenagers, including the 13-year-old at the wheel, were injured when they fled police in a stolen vehicle and slammed into a tree near Encanto Park in San Diego’s Skyline neighborhood, police said Tuesday.

San Diego patrol officers attempted to stop the car about 4:45 p.m. Monday in the 6900 block of westbound Imperial Avenue, Officer John Buttle said. But the driver refused to pull over and led police on a two-block pursuit until the driver lost control and crashed into a tree on the south curb of Imperial Avenue.

The driver, a 13-year-old, according to the San Diego Union-Tribune, sustained minor injuries, Buttle said. A teenage passenger in the back seat sustained serious injuries that were not expected to be life-threatening. A third teen in the car was uninjured.

Paramedics took both injured juveniles to a hospital, Buttle said. The SDPD traffic division was investigating the crash.