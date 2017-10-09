Wildfires rage in Sonoma, Napa counties

Wildfires in California’s wine country raged overnight forcing evacuations from a hospital, homes and hotels as they spread across roads and torched several structures, local officials told CNN.

Multiple people were treated for injuries, CNN affiliate KPIX reported.

Some structures have burned but fire officials have not yet been able to tally how many, Napa County spokeswoman Molly Rattigan told the Los Angeles Times.

The National Weather Service in San Francisco on Sunday issued a “red flag warning” for the Bay Area. because of current or impending critical fire weather conditions. The warning cited dry, “windy locations through the Napa Valley and northern Sonoma County valleys.” Gusts ranging from 35 mph to more than 60 mph were recorded. There were a few hurricane-force gusts of more than 74 mph.

“Any fires that develop will likely spread rapidly,” the warning said.

Forecasters said winds will remain strong on Monday morning but are expected to ease by midday. But the warning will likely remain in effect because of the warm and very dry conditions and the presence of wildfires.

The blazes engulfed acreage in Sonoma and Napa counties as responders worked through the night to fight the fires. KPIX said the blazes had stretched local firefighting resources — and calls were out for assistance.

In Sonoma County, Santa Rosa’s city manager declared the fires a local emergency. News footage showed hospital patients wheeled out on stretchers.

The city also ordered evacuations in several neighborhoods.

Sonoma County Sheriff’s Office said hotels were evacuated and shelters were set up. The county is working to set up shelters at fairgrounds to house animals.

In Napa County, evacuations were underway as firefighters battled a 200-acre wildfire, according to Cal Fire. Another wildifre is burning in Calistoga, where evacuations are also underway. Fires were also reported in Mendocino and Lake counties. In Santa Rosa, one fire has burned 20,000 acres.