Fires rage around the state. Get the latest on the unfolding disaster in a special edition of FOX 5 News at 3 p.m.
WATCH LIVE: Special Edition of FOX 5 News
-
Firefighters battle small brush fire along SR-52
-
San Diego lifeguards to deploy to Texas following union leader, fire chief dispute
-
Gov. Brown declares state of emergency as La Tuna fire rages in L.A. County
-
Construction crew causes gas leak in La Jolla
-
Hurricane Harvey, hours from landfall, becomes Category 4 storm
-
-
Apple’s big iPhone reveal is days away
-
Super Nintendo mini-console is your new must-have obsession
-
Hurricane Irma strengthens; Florida declares state of emergency
-
Fight between neighbors ends when car crashes into home
-
Hawk gets trapped inside Golden Hill market
-
-
Gov. Brown declares state of emergency in 3 NorCal counties
-
New Orleans, Gulf Coast brace for Hurricane Nate
-
Fire chief blocked lifeguard team from helping Harvey victims, union claims