Officer killed in Texas Tech shooting

LUBBOCK, Texas — A Texas Tech student accused killing an officer at the campus police station was in custody late Monday, police said.

The suspect, identified as Hollis Daniels, was originally brought to the police station after a welfare check after “drugs and drug paraphernalia” were found in his from, FOX 34 reported. At the station, the suspect pulled out a gun and shot and killed the officer then ran away, officials said.

The university placed the university on a campus-wide lockdown until the suspect was caught.

Emergency update. The current situation is ongoing. Continue to shelter in place. More info as it is available. https://t.co/jOFvYnGgL6. — Texas Tech (@TexasTech) October 10, 2017