Survey says City workplace environment improving

SAN DIEGO – City of San Diego employees are generally content in their positions but aren’t thrilled with certain working conditions, according to a survey scheduled to be presented to the City Council Monday.

Of 4,580 San Diego municipal workers questioned, 28 percent strongly agreed that they were generally satisfied in their current positions, while an additional 46 percent agreed, for a total of 74 percent.

The study was conducted in February and March by the ETC Institute of Olathe, Kansas. Nearly 40 percent of the city’s workforce responded either in person or online, for a margin of error of 1.45 percent.

Among other findings:

— 45 percent strongly agreed, and an additional 43 percent agreed, that they understood how their work relates to their department’s mission;

— 34 percent strongly agreed, and an extra 43 percent more agreed, that their work gave them a sense of personal accomplishment;

— 27 percent strongly agreed, and an additional 33 percent agreed, that they would recommend the city as an employer;

— just 34 percent said their departments dealt effectively with poor job performance while 39 percent disagreed;

— less than half, 49 percent, felt inspired by their managers, while 27 percent said they weren’t;

— on the other hand, 66 percent felt they were inspired by their coworkers, 30 percent agreeing strongly.

Respondents also expressed strong satisfaction in other areas regarding coworkers, such as being treated with respect, being able to seek help with a work-related issue and feeling comfortable in discussing a work problem, according to the survey results.

Less than half strongly agreed or agreed that technology in their department was up to date, that they were satisfied with the physical condition of their workplace, that the work environment has improved compared with several years ago and that the work environment was better than at other public agencies.

Of those who completed the surveys, 33 percent described themselves as office employees, 23 percent said they were supervisors, 20 percent field workers and 7 percent were in executive management.

Not quite one-third said they had worked for the city for between 11 and 20 years and almost one-quarter said more than 20 years.

The institute said differences in results between gender, race and seniority were mostly negligible.