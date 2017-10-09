Red Cross reminds San Diegans to be prepared

SAN DIEGO – With several fires burning in California, the Red Cross is reminding San Diegans of tips for being prepared in case of an evacuation.

The Red Cross of San Diego suggests residents to print their Wildfire Safety Checklist and take action as needed.

In addition to general preparedness recommendations, here are a few helpful tips that make it easier to evacuate when needed:

If you think you may need to evacuate, confine all pets to one room so you can quickly and easily take them and go

Back your car into the driveway for a safer and more efficient way out

Always keep at least half a tank of gas in your car

Consider putting together a “digital disaster kit”- put all your important documents onto a thumb drive, which you can quickly grab and take with you if you have to evacuate quickly

