× Operator injured when drilling rig topples at high school

SPRING VALLEY, Calif. — A drilling rig toppled over Monday at a construction site on the grounds of Steele Canyon High School, injuring a man operating it, authorities reported.

The crane-like apparatus, which was about 40 feet tall, fell over for unknown reasons in a rear parking area at the Spring Valley secondary school and landed on a work truck about 11 a.m., said Steve Moran, spokesman for San Miguel Consolidated Fire Protection District.

Medics took the victim, whose name was withheld, to a hospital for evaluation of complaints of head and neck pain.

The drilling machine was being used to bore holes in the parking lot to allow for installation of posts to hold up a roof structure that will be topped with solar panels, Moran said.