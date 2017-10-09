× My Little Pony: The Movie

We’ve seen movies that have developed from toys (Transformers) and board games (Battleship). This movie is based on the Hasbro toy for girls. They first came out in the early ‘80s. The ponies have colorful bodies as well as a symbol on their sides (cutie marks).

Over 150 million ponies were sold in the ‘80s, and they stopped production in 1992 in the U.S. and mid-90s globally. Over the years, they’ve been revived with various amounts of success, and a few animated series. By 2015, the brand grossed over $1 billion, which explains why we’re getting a movie. The premise being that a dark force threatens Ponyville, and the Mane six — Twilight Sparkle, Applejack, Rainbow Dash, Pinkie Pie, Fluttershy, and Rarity, have to embark on a journey beyond Equestria. Of course, they’ll meet new friends and face daunting challenges, and they’ll use the magic of friendship to save their home.

Now, I had taken my daughter to see the Barney movie when she was five and she loved it. She’s in her early 20s now, and passed the age of carrying about the ponies. So, I sent Gaby Gil, a 10-year-girl who has been talking about this movie for the last two weeks, to go in my place. Her and her dad both enjoyed it, and she texted me a list of her likes and dislikes. The dislikes coming first.

I hate 3D airships Why is Twilight out of character half of the movie? You’re so stupid Twilight Why are the princesses useless AGAIN? Let Twilight die Pretty Funny Good storyline I like the skies they look real Tempest is boss Tempest has a good song and voice thanks to Emily Blunt.

I didn’t ask Gaby if she realized the cast also had Sia Kristin Chenoweth, Liev Schreiver, or Zoe Saldana. I’m assuming a 10-year-old doesn’t know who they are. So I concluded by asking her, aside from the list of things she liked and disliked, her conclusion on if people should see it.

She replied, “Overall, I love the movie and think you should see it in the theatres this weekend. Twice. I already want to see it again.

4 stars out of 5.”