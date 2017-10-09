Mother of 6 killed on way home from visiting premature twins at hospital

LOS ANGELES — A 37-year-old mother of six who was returning to her California home late Friday night from a hospital visit with her premature twin babies was killed in a suspected DUI crash.

Katie Evens was driving home when she was struck head-on by a vehicle that had lost control after it sideswiped another car, the Santa Clarita Valley Signal reported.

“(The suspected drunk driver) sideswiped one car and then hit the other one head on,” Santa Clarita Valley Sheriff’s Station Sgt. Dan Dantice told the Signal. “They found alcohol containers in the vehicle.”

Evans was about a mile away from home when the fatal wreck occurred, according to a YouCaring fundraising page.

She was returning home from visiting her twin daughters, Hannah and Sarah, who were not even 8 weeks old yet, the page stated. Her four other children are between the ages of 2 and 12 years old.

“Katie couldn’t go a day without visiting her brand-new twin girls in the hospital. She was a devoted mother, sister and wife and will be immensely missed,” according to the page, which was set up to help her husband Jacob care for the children.

Since being posted over the weekend, the fundraising page has raised to more than $144,000.

“Jacob and family are incredibly grateful for the tremendous outpouring of support and love,” an update on the page read.

The update continued that the twins “are doing surprisingly well,” and are expected to go home in 4 to 6 weeks.

Meanwhile, the 22-year-old suspected drunken driver was booked on suspicion of misdemeanor DUI, according to the newspaper. She was released “pending further charges,” Dantice told the Signal.

Authorities have not released the woman’s name.