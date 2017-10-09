Missing Ocotillo motorcyclist last seen in San Diego

SAN DIEGO – Police asked the public Monday to be on the lookout for a 71-year-old motorcyclist who hasn’t been seen since leaving Kearny Mesa last week.

Alfred David Mejia was heading home to Ocotillo from Kearny Mesa on Wednesday, October 4 when he reportedly didn’t make it home. According to San Diego police, Mejia hasn’t been heard from since.

“Mejia has never been missing before and it is uncharacteristic for him not to contact family,” police said.

Mejia is a 5-feet, 10-inches tall Hispanic man weighing around 190 pounds. He is bald and has brown eyes.

He was driving a 2012 black Harley motorcycle with license plate 21G0140.

Anyone with information should call SDPD at 619-531-2000 or 619-531-2277 with reference number 17-038361.