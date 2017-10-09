Homicide investigators called to fatal motorcycle crash

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

SAN DIEGO -- Homicide detectives Monday morning were probing the suspicious death of a motorcyclist whose injuries were not consistent with the crash in which he was involved near the Tecolote Canyon Golf Course in San Diego's Bay Park neighborhood, police said.

Officers were sent to the single-motorcycle crash about 9:45 p.m. Sunday in the 2900 block of Mt. Acadia Boulevard, north of Cowley Way, where they found the motorcyclist who crashed into a guardrail on the steep and curving road above the golf course, San Diego police officer John Buttle said.

The man died at the scene and officials from the medical examiner's office requested homicide detectives because his injuries were not consistent with a crash, police said.

"It was a motorcycle crash that turned into a homicide investigation,'' SDPD Officer Dino Delimitros said, noting homicide detectives were expected to release more information later in the morning.

Policed said the victim was a 47-year-old man who lived near the accident scene. No other details were immediately available.