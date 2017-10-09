× Fire crews attack brush fire near Safari Park

SAN DIEGO — Firefighters worked Monday afternoon to stop the spread of a brush fire in the San Pasqual Valley not far from the San Diego Zoo Safari Park.

The fire was reported before 1:30 p.m. near Bandy Canyon and Old Survey roads.

Helicopter video shows that the fire, which may have started near a road, quickly climbed a grassy hillside.

Cal Fire sent at least a dozen wildland fire trucks to the fire. While ground crews deployed on the flanks of the fire, helicopters and fixed-wing air tankers dropped water and fire retardant on the advancing flames.

As of 2:30 p.m., the fire had charred about 12 acres of grassland, Cal Fire said.

No structures were immediately threatened by the fire. The cause of the fire was under investigation.