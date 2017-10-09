WATCH LIVE: Fast-moving brush fire prompts evacuations near Anaheim

ANAHEIM, Calif. — Evacuations were ordered Monday morning in the Anaheim Hills area as a fast-moving brush fire erupted near the 91 and 241 freeways, KTLA reported.

The growing vegetation fire broke out in the area of the eastbound 91 Freeway at the 241, the Anaheim Fire and Rescue Department tweeted shortly before 10 a.m.

The spread of the blaze — dubbed Canyon Fire 2 — was “moderate to rapid,” and it burned 25 acres within 30 minutes.

By 10:45 a.m., an evacuation order was in place for the area of east of South Weir Canyon Road and South Serrano Avenue, the department tweeted.

Less than an hour later, officials expanded evacuations, ordering residents to leave for the area south of the 91 Freeway, west of the 241 Freeway, north of Nohl Canyon Road and east of Serrano.