Chula Vista couple planning wedding in Sonoma self-evacuate as fires rage

SAN DIEGO — A newly-engaged couple from Chula Vista had quite the scare Monday morning when they woke up to smoke-filled skies in the Northern California’s wine country.

Chris Diaz and his fiancee Brittany thought they would be spending Monday planning their wedding in Sonoma, but their plans quickly changed after looking outside their hotel window.

“The sky was pretty black with soot. It just smelled heavily of smoke,” Diaz said. “Ash was resting on our car, our window sills and all that.”

They turned on the TV to find a large wildfires burning in the county.

“It was a very frantic morning for us trying to get the information as to what was happening,” Diaz told FOX 5.

He said even after learning their hotel was serving as an evacuation center, they still did not feel comfortable staying.

“Looking at where the fires were in terms of our location. [They were burning] northwest, the north, the northeast, the east and there was a small fire directly southeast of us. We decided that it would probably be a better idea to vacate the area as quickly as possible before roads closed and other people started trying to evacuate,” Diaz said.

On their way to Concord they snapped photos of smoke billowing into the air and shared a video on Facebook.

“There are some fires burning pretty bad up here,” Diaz said to family and friends in the video. When they got to safer ground they called loved ones to let them know they were okay.

From the looks of it they probably will not be spending the week planning their big day, but they are worried less about that and more for those in the path of the flames.

“I hope that everybody in the wine country stays safe and I hope that firefighters can get the situation under control,” Diaz said.

Diaz said they are staying in a hotel in the Walnut Creek area Monday night and will decide what to do in the morning.