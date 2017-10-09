Bears break into pizzeria, feast on dough and salami

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

ESTES PARK, Colo. -- A Colorado pizzeria was raided by some very hungry criminals this weekend.

Surveillance video shows a mother bear and her two cubs breaking into Antonio's Real New York Pizza and polishing off some dough and salami.

And while the video is arguably adorable and a tad funny, staff at the restaurant used the incident to appeal to police, calling on them to avoid injuring bears that might find themselves forced to forage for food in unusually aggressive ways, according to KDVR .

"A note to police for the future: if bears break into our stores, please don’t shoot them," according to a Facebook post. "Every dumpster in town is now bear proof which leaves only our homes, cars and businesses.

"The bears ripped a window out of the wall at our drive thru on Moraine Ave! While I don’t advocate feeding wildlife in any way, I believe it would have been much better to have left the old dumpster tops in place because they wouldn’t become desperate enough to break into houses or businesses and the damage in dollars would be much lower.

"We’ve now forced the bears’ paws to break into homes and businesses. This could have been so much worse."

The post adds that staff has done some hard work cleaning up and are now open.