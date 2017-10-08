× Woman found dead in Fairmount Park apartment

SAN DIEGO – A bloody and lifeless woman was discovered in an apartment investigating a homicide in Fairmount Park, San Diego police said Sunday.

Officers received a call just after 5:30 p.m. Saturday regarding an assault at an apartment in the 1500 block of 38th Street. Police entered and found a woman unconscious on the floor of the apartment with “major trauma to her upper body,” authorities said.

Paramedics attempted to assist the woman, but she was pronounced dead at the scene.

Officers also found a man in the apartment who was placed under arrest. His relationship with the victim and involvement in her death are under investigation, authorities said.

Police said the victim has been identified, but her name would not be released until her family was notified.

The suspect was also not immediately identified.

San Diego Police Homicide Detectives were investigating the incident, and anyone with additional information was asked to call the Homicide Unit at (619) 531-2293 or Crime Stoppers at (888) 580-8477.