× SDSU student robbed of backpack near campus

SAN DIEGO – A San Diego State University student was pushed to the ground and robbed of his backpack, and the two suspects remained at large Sunday, police said.

At about 1 a.m. Saturday, a male SDSU student was approached by two unidentified suspects while walking near campus, university officials said in a community safety notification late Saturday.

The suspects pushed the student to the ground and took his backpack before fleeing the area, officials said.

The attack was in the 6100 block of Montezuma Road — immediately adjacent to SDSU’s campus.

No description of the suspects was able to be provided by the victim, officials said.

The student was not injured in the incident.

San Diego police are investigating, and anyone with additional information was asked to call SDPD at (619) 531-2000 or CrimeStoppers at (888) 580-8477.