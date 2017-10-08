In Cahoots event raises money for Las Vegas shooting victims

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

SAN DIEGO -- One week after a mass shooting at a country music festival in Las Vegas, an event was held at In Cahoots in Mission Valley to raise money for the victims and their families.

Among the nearly 400 people who attended, orange ribbons pinned to their chests, were friends of Tina Frost, a 27-year-old San Diego woman who lost her right eye after being shot in the head.

The father of Tina's boyfriend Austin, Darren Hughes, said coming to the benefit at the country music bar was his way of keeping her survival story alive.

"She's young, very healthy, and those are all good things that are going to help her recover -- but she has not been awake since that moment," Hughes said.

Many friends, all dressed in purple -- Tina's favorite color -- showed up to show their love and support and to get an update on the condition of Tina, who remains in a Las Vegas hospital.

"It hits home," said Evan Mock, a friend of Tina's. "She's the sweetest girl...I'm very thankful she's alive and if there's one person that is going to make it out of this in the best possible way, it's going to be Tina."

Another of Tina's friends who was also at the festival, Casey Abare, was still wearing her festival bracelet.

"The festival now is such a part of my life that I'm not sure if I'll ever take it off or when I can take it off or when that time will come that I feel like I can detach from that," she said.

The money raised at the event will go to the Las Vegas victims' fund.

Dr. Shiva Ghaed will hold a support group at In Cahoots on Monday from 6:30 to 8:30 p.m. It is open to those who are having difficulty coping as a result of the shooting.