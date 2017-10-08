Gusty Santa Ana winds expected Monday

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

SAN DIEGO -- The first Santa Ana winds of the season will arrive Monday, with the potential to blast parts of San Diego County with gusts of up to 50 miles per hour and increase fire risk, the National Weather Service said Sunday.

A Red Flag Warning for most of the county will go into effect 8 a.m. Monday and remain in effect through 10 a.m. Tuesday.

Strong and gusty 20 to 30 mile per hour northeast winds were expected Monday morning through Tuesday morning, with gusts of 45 to 50 miles per hour, according to the NWS.

Humidity levels were predicted to fall to between 8 and 12 percent late Monday morning through early Monday evening. On Tuesday, humidity was predicted to remain between 10 and 15 percent.

These factors were expected to combine to create critical fire weather conditions for valleys and coastal foothills throughout San Diego County, according to the forecast. Any fires that develop will likely spread "rapidly with extreme behavior," the NWS said.

Winds will weaken Tuesday afternoon with humidity beginning to rise in inland areas on Wednesday, the NWS said.