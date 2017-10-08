× Gunman robs Subway eatery in Lake Murray

SAN DIEGO – An armed gunman took an unknown amount of cash during a robbery at a Subway eatery in the Lake Murray community of San Diego, a police officer said Sunday.

A man wearing a black bandana across his face walked into the Subway at 8872 Navajo Road a little after 9:20 p.m. Saturday and approached the counter to demand money from an employee, said Officer Robert Heims of the San Diego Police Department.

The employee gave the money to the gunman, who got into the passenger seat of an silver older model, four-door sedan, Heims said. Police had no description of the driver.

The gunman was described as a Latino or white man in his 20s or 30 with a 5-foot, 8-to-9-inch skinny build with dark brown eyes. He was last seen wearing a gray hoodie and a black bandana covering his face.

San Diego police asked anyone with any information regarding the robbery to call them at (619) 531-2000.