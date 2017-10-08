City to open transitional camp for homeless

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

SAN DIEGO -- The City of San Diego will open its first transitional camp for the homeless Monday morning in Golden Hill.

City leaders hope that providing a sanitary living area for hundreds of people will help combat the hepatitis A outbreak that has killed 17 people.

The camp near 20th Avenue and B Street will open at 7:30 a.m.

The Alpha Project will operate the site, which will be equipped with port-a-potties, hand washing stations, showers, tents and round-the-clock security. Personal and social services will be provided to more than 200 people. People coming to and from the camp will be transported by shuttle.

Maria Medina is one of the thousands of homeless people in San Diego. Medina, who is pregnant, was taken in by a shelter. But she knows many others who haven't been as fortunate.

"There's a lot of single parents out here, even families that can't get housing," Medina said.

Many people view the camp as a step in the right direction and hope it not only helps stop the spread of the virus but also leads to more affordable and permanent housing.

The temporary site will exist only until the first of three larger shelters open.