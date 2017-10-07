Local venues ramp up security after Las Vegas shooting

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

SAN DIEGO -- Following the deadly shooting at last Sunday's music festival in Las Vegas, police told FOX 5 they are stepping up their presence at major upcoming events.

However, when it comes to details about security, event leaders are tight-lipped because they do not want to give themselves away.

Friday night, thousands of people packed into the Mattress Firm Amphitheater in Chula Vista to see Depeche Mode.

A number of concertgoers told FOX 5 that despite the tragedy in Las Vegas, they had no reservations about attending the show.

“It was an unfortunate event but you got to continue life and you can’t let somebody like that, you know, destroy our lives,” Stephanie Foster said.

“You can’t live your life in fear,” Adam Decker said.

Ahead of the performance, attendees were prepared for long lines at security and they anticipated getting their bags checked and going through metal detectors.

“If they feel like they need to, you know, step it up I think that’s just fine for my safety and for everybody’s safety,” Foster said.

Event organizers and police say keeping people safe is their No. 1 priority.

San Diego Police Department said it is beefing up security at weekend events, including Janet Jackson's Saturday show at Valley View Casino Center and Coldplay's Sunday performance at SDCCU Stadium.

“For everybody that’s coming out to the concerts or other events, you are going to see an increase in patrol officers in uniform, but also we’re going to have measures in place that you may not be able to see such as cameras and also plainclothes police officers,” SDPD Chief Shelley Zimmerman said.

Eventgoers are also asked to prepare by familiarizing themselves with the venue beforehand.

“Wherever you happen to go you should always be looking at your surroundings, you should look to see where the exits are. If that exit happens to be blocked, and it could be blocked for anything, just always have an alternative plan. Know where maybe a secondary exit is,” Chief Zimmerman said.

To help police better do their job to protect, "if you see something, say something".

“No matter how insignificant you think something is, if it just seems out of the ordinary to you please don’t hesitate to say something,” Zimmerman said.

Most venues have security rules and policies on their websites.

FOX 5 researched the Depeche Mode concert and found a map on the promoters website that shows evacuation routes.