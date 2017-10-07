× Homeless woman stabbed in Sherman Heights

SAN DIEGO – A 27-year-old homeless woman was stabbed and wounded Saturday during a confrontation with a homeless man in the Sherman Heights area of San Diego.

The stabbing was reported at 1:12 a.m. in the 200 block of 19th Street where the woman was inside her tent, said San Diego police Sgt. Michael Tansey.

The woman became involved in a confrontation with a homeless man, who produced a knife and stabbed her several times, Tansey said.

She sustained serious but not life-threatening wounds to her body, Tansey said. The suspect fled on foot and was last seen heading north on 19th Street.

The woman was taken by medics to an area hospital for treatment of her injuries.

The suspect was described as a white or Hispanic male in his 30s, 5 feet 10 inches tall, and having a thin build, Tansey said. He also had a camouflaged backpack on his back, and was wearing a dark tank top, dark shorts and a black hat.