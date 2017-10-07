Crews quickly extinguish brush fire in Lemon Grove

SAN DIEGO — Firefighters were able to make quick work of a brush fire north of state Route 54 in Lemon Grove Saturday.

The fire was reported at 3:16 p.m. on the right shoulder of westbound Route 54 just west of state Route 125, according to the California Highway Patrol.

Firefighters from Heartland Fire and Rescue, which serves the cities of Lemon Grove, El Cajon and La Mesa, arrived at the scene at about 3:30 p.m. The No. 4 lane of southbound Route 125 was shut down where it connects to westbound Route 54.

Firefighters had put out the blaze by 4:10 p.m.

One apartment complex was briefly threatened by the fire, officials said.