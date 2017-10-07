Aztecs, Rebels pay tribute to Las Vegas shooting victims

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

LAS VEGAS -- Emotions were still visibly raw as the San Diego State Aztecs and the University of Nevada, Las Vegas Rebels stood together in a pregame ceremony Saturday night to honor the victims and heroes of last weekend's mass shooting in Las Vegas.

“We gather here together using sports to help unite us. To remember those lost. To pray for those still fighting to recover and to offer sincere gratitude to those who selfishly helped others whether it be an ordinary citizen showing extraordinary courage or those who chose a life-saving profession to heal and serve and to protect," an announcer said.

During a moment of silence, 58 white balloons were released into the sky, one for each person who was killed in the massacre.

Then, during the national anthem, the 100-yard flag from the SDCCU Holiday Bowl was spread across the field.

Continuing Coverage: Las Vegas Massacre

Before the coin toss, representatives from various Las Vegas emergency agencies were recognized, along with a survivor of the shooting.

Also to pay their respects, both teams wore red ribbon decals on their helmets. Others on the sideline and in the crowd wore red ribbons pinned to their shirts.