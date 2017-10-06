Local couple welcomes baby after evacuating St. Croix before hurricanes hit

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

CHULA VISTA, Calif. -- A San Diego couple who evacuated from St. Croix just days before hurricanes Maria and Irma hit welcomed a healthy baby boy.

Almost one month since leaving the Caribbean, Rylan Creer was born at Sharp Chula Vista Medical Center.

"We had to protect the baby," mother Nadine Creer said.

"I call him our precious cargo because he was our main concern," father Ryan Creer said. "I printed out directions on how to deliver my own baby, how to cut the umbilical cord, how to take out the placenta because if anything happens and if the storm came and she went into labor, I would be the one to have to do this."

Rylan is the couple's first child.