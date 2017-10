Please enable Javascript to watch this video

SAN DIEGO -- A San Diego man who was shot multiple times at a country music festival in Las Vegas has returned home.

Jefferey Koishor, a 25-year-old Valley Center man, suffered two gunshot wounds to his leg and hip.

His employer, Travis Heimaster, sacrificed his time and mileage to drive out in an RV and bring Koishor back home.

FOX 5's Sharon Chen sat down with the two men to talk about the journey home.

