Woman attacks driver with knife after freeway fender bender

NATIONAL CITY, Calif. — A 19-year-old woman was in custody Thursday for allegedly attacking a motorist with a knife and causing two car accidents, National City police reported.

About 11:45 p.m. Wednesday, police were dispatched on a report of a fight between a man and a woman in the 2000 block of East Plaza Boulevard, according to NCPD Officer Thomas Wilkins.

Officers were met at the scene by a 66-year-old man who told them he was sideswiped by a gray minivan while driving on Interstate 805. The van driver didn’t stop to exchange information, so the man followed her the freeway, according to Wilkins.

The woman behind the wheel of the minivan eventually exited at Plaza Boulevard in National City, and stopped on East Plaza Boulevard under the I- 805, the man told police.

According to the man, the woman refused to give information, and when he reached to grab her arm to ask her to remain at the scene, she produced a folding knife and cut him, Wilkins said.

The woman then drove away east on Plaza Boulevard at high speed before running a red light at the intersection of East Plaza Boulevard and Euclid Avenue and hitting another car, according to Wilkins.

There were no injuries in either collision, Wilkins said.

The woman, whose name was not immediately released, was arrested on suspicion of assault with a deadly weapon and taken to county jail, Wilkins said.