SDSU, UNLV to pay tribute to Las Vegas shooting victims at Saturday’s game

SAN DIEGO -- The San Diego State Aztecs and the University of Nevada, Las Vegas Rebels will pay tribute to the victims of Sunday's mass shooting before Saturday night's football game in Las Vegas.

The Las Vegas Bowl is coordinating the pre-game show, which will honor the victims and recognize representatives from first-responder organizations, medical personnel and other local heroes by displaying the full-field, 100-yard American flag from the SDCCU Holiday Bowl during the national anthem.

"There are difficult decisions to make. This wasn't one of them," said Mark Neville, executive director of the SDCCU Holiday Bowl. "This was a no-brainer. Everything that that community is going through. What they're going to be doing at that pre-game show is really honoring the victims, honoring the heroes from that incident and for us to have a small part in that, we're proud of that."

"It's very impactful when you see a football field-sized American flag, Old Glory, like that. It's moving," Neville added.

Both teams will honor the victims and local heroes of the tragic Las Vegas shooting by wearing a red ribbon helmet decal replacing the logo on the side of their helmets.

Here is the special helmet @unlvfootball will wear Saturday in tribute to the victims and in honor of the heroes from Sunday. #VegasStrong pic.twitter.com/ojJ49mhSFl — UNLV Athletics (@UNLVathletics) October 4, 2017

"It is going to be a moving experience," Neville said. "The Las Vegas Bowl is top notch. They do a great job with their events. They're going to an amazing job paying tribute to the victims of that terrible event," Neville said.

