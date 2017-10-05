SDSU student fights off man who tackled her near campus

SAN DIEGO — San Diego police Thursday were seeking the public’s help in locating a man suspected of attacking a student near campus.

At about 10:30 p.m. Sunday, an unidentified female student was approached by a man she did not know while walking in the 4900 block of Campanile Drive, according to a community safety bulletin sent out by university officials.

The woman told police the man threw water in her face before wrestling her to the ground. She was able fight off the man, who then fled the scene in a faded, dark blue car, officials said.

The suspect was described as a Hispanic man, about 6 feet tall and weighing about 180 pounds, with black hair and brown eyes. He was seen wearing a dark long-sleeve shirt and dark pants.

The university released the bulletin, but the San Diego Police Department — not SDSU police — is investigating the attack.

Anyone with information on the incident was asked to contact SDPD at (619) 531-2000 or Crime Stoppers at (888) 580-8477.