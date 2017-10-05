NRA supports tougher rules on rapid-fire devices after Las Vegas massacre

WASHINGTON – In an uncharacteristic move, the National Rifle Association announced Thursday that it supports a review of bump fire stocks to see if they should be more strictly regulated.

The group’s support comes following the mass shooting that took place in Las Vegas earlier in the week and amid calls to ban the devices, which allow semi-automatic weapons to simulate automatic weapon fire.

The NRA is typically the nation’s most prominent lobbyist group against stricter gun regulations.

Continuing Coverage: Las Vegas Massacre

“The National Rifle Association is calling on the Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives (BATFE) to immediately review whether these devices comply with federal law,” the NRA said in a statement. “The NRA believes that devices designed to allow semi-automatic rifles to function like fully-automatic rifles should be subject to additional regulations.”

The debate on banning bump stocks is taking place on Capitol Hill. Florida Republican Rep. Carlos Curbelo is planning to introduce legislation Thursday to ban the sale of them.

“I think we are on the verge of a breakthrough when it comes to sensible gun policy,” Curbelo told reporters Thursday.

Curbelo said his office has been “flooded” with calls from fellow lawmakers inquiring about the bill.

The White House is open to legislation to ban bump stocks, press secretary Sarah Sanders said Thursday, and added that the administration wants to be part of the conversation in the days to come.

“We’re certainly open to that moving forward,” Sanders said. But she cautioned against moving toward any single gun control measure before the investigation into the Nevada incident is complete.

“I think we all need to take a step back,” she said during the daily White House press briefing. “Before we can run out and talk about the preventions … we have to determine what caused it.”

“We haven’t gotten that far down the road,” she said.

President Donald Trump has been a staunch advocate for gun rights, and spoke earlier this year at the National Rifle Association’s annual conference in Atlanta.

House Minority Leader Nancy Pelosi reiterated her proposal to increase background checks and call on House Speaker Paul Ryan to create a select committee to find common ground on gun violence at a CNN town hall Wednesday.

Pelosi also noted that there could be bipartisan support around the banning of sales on bump stocks.

“I do think there would be bipartisan support coming together to pass a bill to make it illegal to sell those because you can buy them now,” Pelosi said Wednesday.

On Thursday, Ryan also signaled he would be open to examining the legality of bump fire stocks, telling Hugh Hewitt in an interview that “clearly that’s something we need to look into.”