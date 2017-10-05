North County woman named ‘sexiest vegan’

SAN DIEGO — An Oceanside woman was one of two winners announced Thursday in the People for the Ethical Treatment of Animals’ annual “Sexiest Vegan Over 50” contest.

Erin Riley-Carrasco, 52, was one of three women and three men competing for the title. She and New York elementary school teacher Doug Schmidt were selected after public voting on PETA’s Facebook page.

Riley-Carrasco is a mother who owns and manages Dance Unlimited, a dance studio on Oceanside Boulevard, and is active in PETA’s causes.

“Vegans are among the most compassionate individuals I know, and their strength of character and empathy toward animals are undeniably attractive,” Riley-Carrasco said. “I want to raise awareness of the huge difference every vegan can make, and hopefully, this title will give me a platform to do so.”

She and Schmidt each won a 10-day Caribbean cruise.