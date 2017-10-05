Dogs bring comfort in wake of Las Vegas shooting

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

LAS VEGAS -- As the nation mourns those killed in a mass shooting in Las Vegas, a Utah woman is doing her part to help the community cope.

Shari Swift of Cedar City, Utah, is walking the Las Vegas Strip with Sasha and Shay in an effort to lift spirits and help people find moments of peace.

Swift's animals are critical incident stress dogs, and she has been meeting with paramedics, police and others who need a moment of canine companionship.

Lutheran Church Charities in Illinois also traveled to Las Vegas to bring comfort to those hurt in the shooting. The dogs and their handlers are visiting hospitals, schools, churches and first responders.