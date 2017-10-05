California becomes ‘sanctuary state’ to oppose Trump immigration policy

SACRAMENTO – Gov. Jerry Brown Thursday signed legislation to make California a “sanctuary state” by limiting who state and local law enforcement can hold, question and transfer for federal authorities, the Los Angeles Times reported.

By signing Senate Bill 54, Brown risked possible retaliation from the Trump administration, the Times said. The bill, which goes into effect in January, would allow police and sheriff’s agencies to continue targeting dangerous criminals, while protecting hardworking families without legal residency in the country, Brown said in a signing statement. “This bill does not prevent or prohibit Immigration and Customs Enforcement or the Department of Homeland Security from doing their own work in any way,” Brown wrote.

Democrats in the California Legislature say the bill is part of a broader effort protect more than 2.3 million immigrants living illegally in the state.

Legal experts have said federal officials may try to block the law in court to keep it from being implemented, though some doubt such challenges would be successful.