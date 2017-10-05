Anonymous tip leads to hit-and-run arrest

SAN DIEGO — Police Thursday announced an arrest in a hit-and-run in the Chollas View neighborhood nearly two weeks ago that left a woman seriously injured, crediting an anonymous tip provided to Crime Stoppers San Diego with cracking the case.

The 63-year-old pedestrian was struck about 1:30 a.m. Sept. 23 while crossing 47th Street in the 400 block. Traffic investigators released security footage of the collision on Oct. 1, resulting the same day in a tip that led them to an address on Clairemont Mesa Boulevard, where they located the suspected hit-and-run vehicle and arrested Ely Delacruz Soriano Jr., according to Sgt. Victoria Houseman of the San Diego Police Department.

Soriano, 43, was taken to county jail, where he was booked on suspicion of felony hit-and-run, she said.

The investigation is ongoing, and anyone with additional information was asked to call the San Diego Police Department at 619-531-2000 or the Crime Stoppers tip line at 888-580-8477.